Structure catches fire in Canyon Country

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: 11 mins ago

Nine units with L.A. County Fire responded to a single-family dwelling that was well-engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:02 p.m. near the 30000 block of Tick Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

“The house was well-involved with fire, we are still out there fighting the fire,” said a representative with L.A. County Fire.

The fire has not spread to the surrounding brush.  No injuries were reported.

