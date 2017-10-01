Structure catches fire in Canyon Country
By Nikolas Samuels
Last update: 11 mins ago
Nine units with L.A. County Fire responded to a single-family dwelling that was well-engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 4:02 p.m. near the 30000 block of Tick Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
“The house was well-involved with fire, we are still out there fighting the fire,” said a representative with L.A. County Fire.
The fire has not spread to the surrounding brush. No injuries were reported.
Nine units with L.A. County Fire responded to a single-family dwelling that was well-engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 4:02 p.m. near the 30000 block of Tick Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
“The house was well-involved with fire, we are still out there fighting the fire,” said a representative with L.A. County Fire.
The fire has not spread to the surrounding brush. No injuries were reported.
You must be logged in to post a comment.