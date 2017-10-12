Las Vegas mass shooting victim slowly makes recovery

By Jim Holt

Susie LaPorte, one of eight local people shot and wounded in the Las Vegas mass shooting, whose recovery has been slow but steady, took a big step Wednesday when she began breathing on her own.

LaPorte, who was shot twice – once in the upper torso and once in the neck – and who has been recovering from surgery performed immediately after she was shot.

On Wednesday, medical staff at the hospital in Las Vegas removed the ventilator she had been for most of her recovery.

“The ventilator is out and she is breathing on her own,” Bobbie Burrows told The Signal Wednesday.

“She finally opened her eyes and now she sat in a chair for a few minutes today,” she said.

Over the past week, LaPorte has made steady progress compared to a week ago when she was listed in stable condition and heavily sedated.

On Monday, family members described her recovery as “small steps.”

When the breathing tube was removed, LaPorte was able to breathe on her own with the help of some breathing treatments and a breathing mask.

On Monday, medical staffers were still draining the fluid in her chest cavity.

Two other local people wounded in the shooting, who were also recovering in hospital earlier this week, have made speedy recoveries.

Dominica Zeolla and Cesar Ranuschio have each been showered with well-wishes and messages of love expressed on social media this week.

