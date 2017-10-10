Man reportedly ejected from van rushed to hospital
By Jim Holt and Austin Dave
A man was injured and rushed to the hospital shortly before noon Tuesday after he was reportedly ejected from a van near Sam’s Club.
The incident happened on McKeon Drive near Golden Valley Road and the Sam’s Club parking lot.
The patient, whose identity and age were not disclosed, received emergency medical treatment from paramedics of the Los Angeles County Fire Department as he lay on the ground, according to one person who witnessed the rescue.
“This was a call for a person ejected,” Fire Department spokesman Vanessa Lozano told The Signal.
Emergency response crews arriving at the scene found a van with a shattered windshield.
Traffic was shut down both directions on Golden Valley Road creating a big traffic jam on Golden Triangle Road as drivers tried to access Soledad Canyon Road.
Details about the crash are expected to be disclosed later in the day.
