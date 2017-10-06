motorcyclist hits debris on I-5 then center divider

By Jim Holt

A motorcyclist suffered an injury to his leg Friday morning after hitting debris on Interstate 5 and then crashing into the center divider as he made his way through the grapevine.

The solo vehicle traffic collision happened shortly after 8:35 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of I-5, just south of Vista Del Lago.

“This call came in as a solo motorcycle down,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Friday.

“He had an injury to his leg,” the spokesman said about the motorcyclist.

According to reports from motorists to the California Highway Patrol the motorcyclist hit debris before hitting the center divider.

Other reports suggested the rider suffered a broken leg.

Paramedics were dispatched at 8:43 a.m., and arrived at the scene 10 minutes later, the Fire Department spokesman said.

