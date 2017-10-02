Newhall Board to review state physical fitness test results

By Christina Cox

Members of the Newhall School District Governing Board are expected to hear a presentation about the district’s results on the state-mandated physical fitness tests during the 2016-17 school year during a regular meeting Tuesday.

All fifth grade students in the district are required to participate in the series of tests, according to the board agenda.

These tests measure students in aerobic capacity, body composition, abdominal strength, trunk extension strength, upper body strength and flexibility.

Results of the tests are used to direct efforts at school sites to improve the physical fitness of students and to guide how the district design its 200 minutes of PE instruction every 10 days.

The presentation presented to the Governing Board is expected to include three-year data for the district and detail changes made to support PE instruction and performance on the state test.

Marketing Campaign

Governing Board members are also expected to hear a presentation about the district’s marketing campaign during the 2016-17 school year.

Through a contract with Mellady Direct Marketing (MDM), the district aimed to increase its enrollment through print, digital and video ads.

According to a report from MDM, the district’s campaign included sending out 22,195 postcard mailers and playing NSD videos 7,290 times on movie theater screens and 8,061 times on movie theater lobby screens.

The board is also expected to review and approve of its 2017-18 marketing campaign, first reviewed by the board at its Sept. 19 meeting.

This campaign, totaling $78,364.28, is also expected to focus on increasing enrollment during its eight-month run from Oct. 3, 2017 to June 3, 2018.

The marketing campaign is expected to include general marketing, web advertising, movie theater advertising and targeted mailings that highlight different elements of the district and the Newhall Family Theater for the Performing Arts.

Cafeteria Tables

The Governing Board is also expected to purchase cafeteria tables for McGrath Elementary School that are currently damaged beyond repair.

Provided through a piggyback bid from the Los Rios Community College District, the proposal from Campbell Keller is expected to cost $74,180.71 and include 54 tables and six pockets to receive the new tables.

Additional Agenda Items

Hear staff updates on recruiting efforts and enrollment in the after-school instrumental music program at Newhall Elementary School

Approve the 2017-2018 Single Plan for Student Achievement for Meadows School and Valencia Valley School

Conduct first reading of revised board policies: Independent Study; Role of the Board; Organization; Attorney; and Board Bylaws

Discuss the Oct. 24 State of the District Program at Old Orchard Elementary School

Approve change orders to Stay Green Inc. for Old Orchard Elementary School’s new classroom buildings for a decrease over the original contract of $1,836.00 or 1.8 percent, and cumulative Increase of $14,240 or 13.9 percent

Approve Vavrinek, Trine, Day & Co., LLP (VTD) proposal for Proposition 39 performance audit services

