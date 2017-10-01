PHOTOS: SCV residents square off at the Harvest Festival

By Christian Monterrosa

SCV residents perform a square dance at the Harvest Festival Food Pantry Benefit in Newhall on Sunday Oct. 1, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal

SCV residents danced complex forms of square dancing known as round dancing and alternating mainstream on Sunday at the Harvest Festival and Food Pantry Benefit in Newhall.

Dancers have dozens of moves memorized and execute them when called from the stage. The separate moves form a cohesive dance and create a synchronized ballroom.

 

Lora Wyatt, center, dances in a hexagon at the Harvest Festival Food Pantry Benefit in Newhall on Sunday Oct. 1, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal
SCV residents practice Round Dancing at the Harvest Festival Food Pantry Benefit in Newhall on Sunday Oct. 1, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal
Andy Allemao sings and gives dance instructions at the Harvest Festival Food Pantry Benefit in Newhall on Sunday Oct. 1, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal
Andy Allemao sings and gives dance instructions at the Harvest Festival Food Pantry Benefit in Newhall on Sunday Oct. 1, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal
