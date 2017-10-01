PHOTOS: SCV residents square off at the Harvest Festival

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: 29 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SCV residents danced complex forms of square dancing known as round dancing and alternating mainstream on Sunday at the Harvest Festival and Food Pantry Benefit in Newhall.

Dancers have dozens of moves memorized and execute them when called from the stage. The separate moves form a cohesive dance and create a synchronized ballroom.