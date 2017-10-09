Prep football notebook: Where Foothill League teams stand in polls; West Ranch QB update

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 8 hours ago

The CIF-Southern Section released its football rankings on Monday afternoon with little variation from those of last week.

The only team to see a change was Canyon, which was bumped down to No. 10 from last week’s No. 9 position after struggling against West Ranch in a 35-14 loss on Friday.

The Wildcats, on the other hand, are heading into the second week of league at 5-0, their best start in program history. They’re ranked fourth in Division 9 this week.

Valencia is seated fifth in Division 2, despite a dominant 42-14 win over rival Hart, which is unranked this time around.

Saugus shut out Golden Valley to squeeze its way into a mention in the CIF-SS rankings. The Centurions are listed in the “Others” category in Division 6. The Grizzlies pull up at the No. 4 spot again in the same division.

In Division 13, Santa Clarita Christian rests at No. 6 after beating defending San Joaquin League champion Saddleback Valley Christian on the road.

Backup breakthrough

When West Ranch quarterback Colton Mitchell was taken out of a preleague game against Oak Park due to an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, there were no hesitations, no doubts from any Cats player or coach when it came to putting in a backup.

Weston Eget, younger brother of former West Ranch quarterback Wyatt Eget, filled in – and did so admirably.

Against Oak Park, Eget completed 17 of 29 passes for 284 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, according to MaxPreps.com. In his next appearance, the Wildcats’ league-opening win against Canyon, he completed 15 of 30 for 158 yards, two TDs and two interceptions, while also rushing for a pair of touchdowns.

Weston Eget gets West Ranch on the board with 6 seconds until the half on 8-yard rush. Canyon 14, West Ranch 7, :06 2Q pic.twitter.com/J6fEbEGW8x — Ryan Posner (@ryanposner_) October 7, 2017

There is no timetable for Mitchell’s return, but Wildcats coach Chris Varner confirmed that he will not see action in this week’s matchup against Saugus. Eget will resume the role as starter for the foreseeable future.

Another offer for Wright

After two touchdown catches against Hart on Friday, Valencia cornerback and receiver Mykael Wright announced via Twitter on Saturday that he had received his fifth NCAA Division 1 football offer.

The University of Nebraska is the latest to offer the junior. The list of Wright’s offers now includes University of Colorado, Colorado State, UCLA and the University of Utah in addition to the Huskers.

Beyond Blessed to say that I have received my 5th offer from the University of Nebraska @coachD_GBR #GBR ☠️🌽❤ pic.twitter.com/E3zZ0mNNy0 — Mykael 🤒 (@_mykael2) October 7, 2017

In six games, Wright has 21 receptions for 582 yards and nine touchdowns in addition to four tackles and two caused fumbles.