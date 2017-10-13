Prep tennis roundup: Golden Valley edges Canyon; Valencia tallies another win

By rposner

The Golden Valley doubles teams of Kaylah Fernando and Emily Older, and Francis Morada and Elizabeth Aguilar, swept all three of their respective sets Thursday, propelling the Grizzlies to a 13-5 win over Canyon.

Fernando and Older were nearly perfect on the afternoon, winning their sets, 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.

Kirsten Azaragga took care of business for the Grizzlies on the singles side, sweeping her sets as well (6-2, 6-1, 6-0).

Canyon singles players Amanda Yeam and Amber Kashay each picked up two set wins apiece while Emily Yorton and Kira Letzer picked up Canyon’s only doubles point.

Golden Valley travels to Saugus next Tuesday while Canyon will host Hart.

Valencia 16, Saugus 2

The Vikings (7-1, Foothill League) remained unblemished in Foothill League play, minus their loss to West Ranch, setting up a pivotal match next Tuesday at West Ranch.

Valencia singles players Carlotta Nonnis Marzano and Amanda Tabanera continued their superb seasons, each sweeping their three sets with identical scores (6-0, 6-0, 6-0).

Brenna Whelan and Temera West nearly matched their dominance on the doubles side, sweeping their three sets, 6-0, 6-0, 7-6.

Kenna Henderson picked up both set wins for the Centurions (6-4, 4-6, 6-2).