Richard Myers: Is half a chicken wing better than none?

By Signal Editorial Board

As a long-time eater of chicken, I like it baked or broiled or fried or almost any way you might cook a chicken. But I’ve recently come across a chicken condition that’s just not right.

You know, when you go to the market and buy a chicken you can expect that the bird will have two legs, two thighs, two breasts, two wings and a neck. That’s what you get. Right?

Right. But something different is happening in restaurants. When it comes to chicken wings, something is afoul.

Any chicken eater worth his salt knows that a chicken wing consists of three parts: A tiny piece with little or no meat and two larger sections with meat. When you buy a chicken wing in the supermarket you get the three pieces per wing.

But not so in many of our modern restaurants. They have decided to make each meaty section a wing, thus making two wings out of one.

Think about it. Order six wings and in reality you only get three. Great for the owner of the restaurant but not for the consumer.

I don’t think that’s right. I think we consumers should stand up and declare, “These wings won’t fly.”

Richard Myers

Valencia