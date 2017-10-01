UPDATE: School districts warn parents about semen contaminated flutes

By Ryan Painter

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

UPDATE 10:30 A.M. SUNDAY

The superintendent of the Saugus Unified School District took to Facebook Saturday night to provide answers to questions concerning the allegations that a former district contractor distributed semen contaminated flutes to students.

The post, conducted in a question-and-answer format, shed new light onto the situation.

The suspected individual is confirmed to have provided assemblies and programs in which flutes were made at the following schools:

2016-2017 North Park Elementary, Grade 3

2016-2017 Tesoro del Valle Elementary, Grade 4

2015-2016 North Park Elementary, Grade 3

2014-2015 Mountainview Elementary, Grade not specified

2014-2015 Bridgeport Elementary, Evening Program

2014-2015 West Creek, Evening Program

Superintendent Joan Lucid emphasized that the suspect has never been employed by the district.

Lucid also confirmed that the suspect was never alone with students.

“We can confirm that our students were never without teacher supervision,” she wrote.

The investigation, said Lucid, is being spearheaded by the United States Postal Inspection Service in conjunction with the California Department of Justice. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials have also contributed to the investigation.

No Saugus USD students are currently involved in the investigation.

Flutes distributed at these assemblies should be returned to local law enforcement – who ask that families place the flutes in paper, not plastic, bags before before dropping them off.

The district will provide updates on the situation at 10 a.m. each morning.

_____________________________________

UPDATE 3:30 P.M. SATURDAY

Parents with students enrolled in the Saugus and Castaic Union School Districts received an alarming email Saturday morning informing them that their children may have been exposed to seminal fluids at the hand of a musical performer invited to teach flute classes at district campuses.

The allegations concern a musician and artist who traveled to schools around the Greater Los Angeles Region as part of the “Flutes Across the World” program.

This performer, who conducted workshops at numerous campuses across the district, would distribute a “flute like instrument,” often made of PVC pipe, to students after the culmination of their performance, said SUSD Superintendent Joan Lucid in the email.

“The allegation is that he contaminated some of these instruments with semen,” Lucid’s email read.

The district has not yet released a list of schools at which the suspect taught.

Sources have told The Signal that the suspect held classes at North Park Elementary School and West Creek Academy, both located in Valencia.

The district is working with law enforcement to determine the most efficient way to collect the flutes as evidence, and to gauge the extent to which students have been affected.

“Please be assured that we will work cooperate fully with law enforcement on behalf of the children, families, and dedicated staff in our school community,” wrote Lucid.

Parents from around the district have taken to social media to voice this displeasure about the situation.

“Part of me is still concerned,” a parent told the Signal. “It could go further.”

Another parent told The Signal how her children participated in a similar program at a district school. Although the suspect is not believed to have taught at this campus, her trepidation persists.

“These are little children! I don’t know what to say. I’m livid and disgusted.”

Mary Mann, principal at Plum Canyon Elementary School in Canyon Country, attempted to ease parent’s concerns by informing them that the suspect had never been invited to her school.

“This program and person under investigation has NEVER provided a class at Plum Canyon Elementary School,” Mann wrote.