Super PAC aims to keep Republican majority in Congress

By Gina Ender

Last update: 2 mins ago

Congressional Leadership Fund is actively working across the country to maintain a Republican majority in the House of Representatives after the 2018 midterm election.

California’s 25th congressional seat, currently held by Steve Knight (R-Palmdale), is one of the super PAC’s 17 targeted districts where they are trying to keep a Republican in office or replace a Democrat.

“A year out from the midterms, CLF is running a data-driven field operation to build meaningful relationships with voters in key congressional districts across the country,” Congressional Leadership Fund spokesperson Courtney Alexander said.

So far, they have made 2.5 million voter contacts nationwide and have pledged to raise and spend $100 million in their efforts.

In addition to their own staff, the super PAC recruits hundreds of high school and college interns and volunteers from within each of the districts to connect with constituents.

“CLF staff and volunteers can be seen door knocking and phone banking on a regular basis talking to voters about the issues they care about most and sharing what Congressman Knight is doing on their behalf,” Alexander said. “Local students engaging on behalf of CLF with voters in their own communities truly makes a difference in providing a genuine, personal connection.”

In each district, CLF has asked voters what matter most to them and then emphasized those topics to show how their Republican congressmember is working favorably on these issues.

Congressional Leadership Fund launched their campaign in February and opened their 25th district office in Lancaster in April.

Though the CLF is advocating on the candidates’ behalf, super PACs are legally not allowed to contact or coordinate with candidates or their offices.

The super PAC is holding their first “Super Saturday” on Oct. 7 in all 17 of the districts in an effort to make 100,000 new voter contacts by connecting to locals door-to-door and over the phone.

“By investing in data and a ground game, CLF has time to build real relationships and earn voters’ trust, both of which will pay dividends a year from now,” Executive Director Corry Bliss said in a statement.