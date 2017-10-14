Suspects in custody after allegedly stealing car, handgun in Saugus

By Ryan Painter

Two armed suspects, ages 16 and 21, were detained by Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Saugus early Saturday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. the station received a call from a Saugus resident concerned about a suspicious looking car parked on their street, said Sgt. Michael Konecny of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Upon arriving to the scene, deputies found the vehicle and the suspects – who were in possession of a firearm that was stolen during the alleged burglary.

“It was a loaded, semi-automatic handgun,” Konecny said.

More information will be made available as this story develops.