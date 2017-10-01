UPDATE: Death at Bridgeport Marketplace “appears to be” a suicide

By Ryan Painter

Last update: 38 mins ago

161 SHARES Share Tweet

UPDATE SUNDAY 10:19 A.M.

A man of approximately 60 years of age was found by sheriff’s deputies hanging in a tree near his van and subsequently declared dead upon the arrival of paramedics.

The death “appears to be” a suicide according to Lt. Leo Bauer of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“No foul play is suspected,” said Bauer.

He added that, to their knowledge, the man is not a Santa Clarita resident.

The address comes back from Los Angeles according to Bauer.

—————————————————-

UPDATE: SATURDAY 10:45 a.m.

A deceased male victim was discovered hanging from a tree in the Bridgeport Marketplace early Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m.

The incident is being treated as a “suspicious death” by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Homicide is on the scene,” said Sgt. Price of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The discovery prompted a response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and local paramedic agencies.

“We were on the scene for about 20 minutes,” said Supervisor Bernard Peters of the L.A. County Fire Department.