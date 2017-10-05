Vehicle falls off embankment of The Old Road causing small fire
By Nikolas Samuels
Last update: 1 min ago
A single vehicle fell off the embankment of The Old Road causing a small fire Wednesday morning.
The collision was reported around 11:15 a.m and firefighters arrived on scene by 11:34 a.m.
“The fire was out immediately,” said Vanessa Lozano with L.A. County Fire. “It doesn’t seem like anyone was injured.”
