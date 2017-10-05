Vehicle falls off embankment of The Old Road causing small fire

By Nikolas Samuels

A vehicle that fell off the embankment of The Old Road near Calgrove Boulevard is put on a tow truck on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

A single vehicle fell off the embankment of The Old Road causing a small fire Wednesday morning.

The collision was reported around 11:15 a.m and firefighters arrived on scene by 11:34 a.m.

“The fire was out immediately,” said Vanessa Lozano with L.A. County Fire. “It doesn’t seem like anyone was injured.”

A person cleans up the scene of a traffic collision where a vehicle went off the embankment of The Old Road near Calgrove Boulevard on Thursday, Oc. 5, 2017. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
A firefighter douses a spot that caught fire due to a single-vehicle traffic collision on the Old Road near Calgrove Boulevard on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

 

