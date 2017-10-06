Vietnam War Veteran Bob Good

Meeting the Brave is The Signal's six-part video series taking a unique snapshot into the valiant efforts taken by six local veterans to protect freedom and the values we have as Americans. The series is hosted by Vietnam War veteran and Santa Clarita resident Bill Reynolds, one of the “Boys of ’67,” Charlie Company, 4th/47th, 9th Infantry Division.

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Meeting the Brave is The Signal’s six-part video series taking a unique snapshot into the valiant efforts taken by six local veterans to protect freedom and the values we have as Americans.

The series is hosted by Vietnam War veteran and Santa Clarita resident Bill Reynolds, one of the “Boys of ’67,” Charlie Company, 4th/47th, 9th Infantry Division.