Ways to help Las Vegas shooting victims, families

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

From donating blood to giving money, there are several ways Santa Clarita Valley residents can help victims of Sunday night’s mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas, which killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500 others.

Donate Blood

Those in the Las Vegas area have several options for donating blood at United Blood Services and American Red Cross blood donation centers.

Residents in Santa Clarita can also donate blood through the organizations to help free up the overall blood supply and to assist Las Vegas hospital in the event of a blood shortage.

On the Red Cross’ website, the organization stated that it received an outpouring of support and interest in donations following the shooting in Las Vegas.

It encouraged those interested in donating blood to schedule a blood or platelet donation by calling 1-800-733-2767.

United Blood Services also encouraged the public to make appointments to donate blood in the upcoming days and weeks.

“It’s the blood on the shelf that saves lives when tragedy strikes,” United Blood Services said on its website. “Blood has a shelf life, so it is important that donations are given on an ongoing basis.”

The following locations are local establishments where residents can donate blood throughout the next week:

Oct. 4, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge

19310 Avenue of the Oaks

Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge

19310 Avenue of the Oaks

Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge

19310 Avenue of the Oaks

Those wishing to donate blood must be in general good health and feeling well, be at least 17 years old and weight at least 110 pounds.

Donate Money

In addition to giving blood, residents can give financial donations to various groups and GoFundMe campaigns.

Steve Sisolak, Clark County commission chair, set up a GoFundMe page to “provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting.”

The campaign titled “LAS VEGAS VICTIMS’ FUND” raised more than $4 million in one day, exceeding its goals of $1 million, $2 million, $2.5 mill and $3.5 million.

It’s new goal is now set at $4.5 million.

There are also individual GoFundMe campaigns accepting donations for local residents who were injured or killed in the shooting.

The first is for John Phippen who died early-Monday after he was reportedly shot in the back during the shooting, according to Jim Martin who learned of the local connection Sunday night.

Phippen’s son, Travis, was reportedly shot in the arm and remains in the hospital.

Titled “For The Children of John Phippen,” the fundraising page raised more than $33,000, which exceed its $15,000 goal.

Another GoFundMe page was started for Dominica Zeolla of Canyon Country who was shot during the Route 91 Country Festival and underwent surgery Monday.

As on Tuesday afternoon, the page, “Road to Recovery for Dominica,” had raised about $22,000 of its $30,000 goal.

A friend of Cesar Ranuschio’s finance Jessica started a GoFundMe page for the Canyon Country resident Monday after Ranuschio was shot in the chest during the mass shooting.

According to the page, doctors discovered that the bullet that his Ranuschio moved and lodged in his heart. He underwent a second surgery following this discovery.

Titled “Las Vegas Victim Cesar Ranuschio,” the GoFundMe campaign has raised about $3,000 of its $50,000 goal.

Friends are also contributing to a GoFundMe page to support the family of Jenny Parks, a Palmdale resident, teacher and mother that was killed in Sunday’s mass shooting.

The funds from the campaign will support her husband, Bobby, her young children, Bryce and Leah, her parents and brothers, according to the page.

As of Tuesday, the “Parks Family” page had raised more than $40,000, exceeding its $15,000 goal.

