West Ranch baseball, softball give back with 5th Annual Special Olympics Clinic

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: 25 mins ago

One can imagine a teenager doing a variety of things on a Saturday morning. Going to breakfast with friends. Watching cartoons. Maybe even trying to catch up on their sleep after a long week of school.

Teenagers from West Ranch High School had a different idea in mind for their Saturday morning. Members of the baseball and softball teams came out to the fields at West Ranch to play ball with the Santa Clarita Valley’s Special Olympics softball team, “The Sharks.”

“This is all driven by our players…this is where it’s all coming from,” said Head Coach Casey Burrill of West Ranch baseball.

Twenty-five Wildcat softball and baseball players came out with 20 Sharks to play a little ball with the Sharks during the 5th Annual Special Olympics Clinic.

This was all started by the West Ranch Action Team, which was formed seven years ago. One such person who is on the team is 16-year-old Ryan Ilan.

This is his first time at the clinic and he has every intention of coming back again.

“They’re pretty cool…they’re fun to play catch with and everything,” he said.

But the stars of the morning were the Sharks as they competed against West Ranch baseball and softball teams.

Matt Adams has been on the Sharks four years and has been looking forward to this day for some time now.

“I love going to West Ranch because their players are really nice,” he said. “It’s really fun playing the players.”