West Ranch football looks to add to historical start against Saugus

By rposner

Last update: 1 min ago

West Ranch football has already made history this season.

Their 5-0 start, the best in the school’s 14-year history, says as much.

Wildcats coach Chris Varner is taking a more open-ended outlook, though.

“If we’re making history, I’d like to think that we’re still writing it,” he said.

Varner and the Cats will get a chance to write another chapter Friday night when they travel to College of the Canyons to take on Saugus. The Centurions opened Foothill League play last Friday with a 17-0 win over Golden Valley after somewhat limping into league play with a 2-3 record.

“I think there was some degree of shock between coaches around the (league),” Varner said. “You expect a team coached by (Jason Bornn) to have his team ready for a win like that. But you also expect a team like Golden Valley, with all athletes they have, to find the end zone.

Bornn wouldn’t go as far as saying it was the team’s biggest win to date.

“It’s hard to look at it that way when each game in league means so much toward the playoffs,” Bornn said. “If we don’t come out with that kind of intensity this week, it won’t matter as much.”

Saugus’ defense stole the show in their league-opening win but the biggest question surrounding the team will be who lines up under center.

Senior Elijah Gragas has garnered back-to-back starts since Nathan Eldridge suffered an injury early in the team’s loss to Ventura on Sept. 15. Running back Quinn Sheaffer shouldered the load for the Cents against Golden Valley, logging 33 carries for 176 yards.

“It doesn’t change much for us,” said Varner, on the Cents’ quarterback situation. “Whoever they put out there, we’re just going to continue to play our game.”

Varner announced earlier in the week that quarterback Colton Mitchell will miss his second consecutive game and Weston Eget will make another start.

Eget rushed for a pair of touchdowns and threw two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 35-14 win over Canyon last Friday.

Here was Weston Eget talking about difference of having full week of preparation as starting QB. pic.twitter.com/KzF6WbfKXR — Ryan Posner (@ryanposner_) October 12, 2017

“I’ve been in worse situations,” Varner said with a grin Monday, referring to his quarterbacks. “(Eget) has been playing with these guys since they were in middle school. They have a great rapport.

Saugus has won the last six meetings against West Ranch, with the Wildcats’ only win in the rivalry coming in 2010.