West Ranch named top girls golf team in Foothill League, Cats’ Campos best individual

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

West Ranch golf’s Zoe Campos jumped time zones on Monday night after competing in a tournament in Stillwater, Oklahoma that stretched from Friday to Monday.

Two days later, she was named the Foothill League girls golf individual champion at TPC Valencia.

“I can deal with it most of the time,” Campos, a UCLA commit, said of the travel fatigue that comes from competing in tournaments across the country.

“I’m just happy I played today and I played well.”

The freshman carded a 1-under 36 on Wednesday at Foothill League meet No. 6 to earn medalist honors.

Final results from Foothill League girls golf meet No. 6. pic.twitter.com/V6w1YPxye9 — Haley Sawyer (@haleymsawyer) October 12, 2017

Harrison carded a 2-over for second place and Song a 3-over for third.

Overall on the season, Campos averaged a 1-over on the season with 185 strokes.

The following three spots in the overall standings were neck-in-neck.

Paige Harrison was second at 191, Noelle Song third at 192 and Mack Bailey fourth at 193. Each represented West Ranch.

Bailey said that playing alongside so many talented golfers benefitted her.

“My teammates help me throughout the game, especially Zoe playing with me, she was helping me a lot and just keeping my mentality was awesome,” she said. “There was no drama, there’s no like, ‘Oh I need to beat (her).’”

Kimberly Tsai of Valencia and Paige Heuer of Hart finished fifth and sixth, respectively. They round out the top six overall finishers that move on to the CIF-Southern Section Individual Regionals.

West Ranch was the top team of the season at 975 strokes. Valencia was next at 1112, followed by Hart at 1117. Each team will continue to the CIF-SS Division Team Championships.

In the sixth league meet specifically, the Wildcats totaled 193 strokes. Hart ended the afternoon with 219 for second and Valencia with 221 for third.

“We already had the mentality of like, ‘We have the game, we just need to do it’ and we came in the nines with really good scores as well today and I just think it’s great that we kept our consistency going up,” said Bailey.

West Ranch also took the Newhall Cup title as a team, with Campos winning individually.

A trip to the state tournament is the goal for the Cats, who were eliminated in the CIF-SS WSCGA Team Qualifier last season.

“We have a team that’s possible of doing that,” Bailey said.

The CIF-SS Individual Regionals will take place on Oct. 23 at Soule Park in Ojai, while the CIF-SS Division Team Championships will be on Oct. 30 at Los Serranos Country Club.