Woman accused of throwing glass bottle over bad parking

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In a case of apparent parking rage, a Canyon Country woman allegedly unhappy over how one man parked his car now faces a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly throwing a glass bottle at him.

Kimberly Ann Kimpson, a 47-year-old student, was arrested Monday night on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched late Monday night to the 19400 block of Stillmore Street for reports of an assault.

“There was a verbal altercation between Kimpson and an adult male regarding the way a vehicle was parked in the apartment complex,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, told The Signal.

“The verbal altercation turned into a physical altercation and Kimpson allegedly threw a glass bottle at the man that flew over his head and hit the parking garage wall,” she said.

Kimpson was arrested shortly before midnight Monday, with bail set at $30,000.

On Tuesday, she posted bail and was released from custody.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt