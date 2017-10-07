Woman dies after being ejected from vehicle early Saturday morning

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: 4 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A woman died early Saturday morning after being involved in a traffic collision on Golden Valley Road.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning after two vehicles traveling the opposite direction sideswiped each other.

“Driver of the second vehicle was ejected,” said Sgt. Wayne Waterman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The driver was announced dead at the scene.

At least one person was transported to the hospital.

No one is in custody as of 8:17 a.m. on Saturday.

The incident happened near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Centre Pointe Parkway according to sheriff’s officials.