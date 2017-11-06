Baby named in amber alert abduction now safe and sound

By Jim Holt

Last update: 13 hours ago

Two-month-old Jefferson Gomes is safe and sound after being the subject of a state-wide amber alert issued Friday for his alleged abduction from Lebec.

The two-month-old baby abducted Friday afternoon near Lebec has been found unharmed, officials at the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station said.

Jefferson Gomes was allegedly taken by his father, 42-year-old Jeffrey Gomes, following a domestic violence incident on Friday, Nov. 3.

Gomes allegedly took his biological-son around 1:20 p.m. from Zenobia Way in Lebec, just due north of Pearblossom Highway.

Officials put out an Amber Alert, believing the elder Gomes had fled north on Interstate 5 in a white, 2007 Chevy 2500 pickup truck.

At approximately 1:00p.m. Saturday, the SCV Station announced via Facebook that Gomes and the baby had been found.

“2-month-old Jefferson Gomes was found safe and unharmed,” a deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station posted on the station’s social media sites. “The suspect Jeffrey Gomes has been taken into custody.”

In the amber alert issued Friday, Baby Gomes was reportedly last seen at about 1:20 p.m. Friday inside Suspect Gomes vehicle, a 2007 White, Chevy 2500 Pickup truck, California license plate 02390P1. The truck was last seen towing an approximate 28’ toy hauler trailer.

The suspect fled from the area of Zenobia Way, just north of the 138 Fwy, Pearblossom Highway, in Lebec, and is believed to be heading north on the Interstate 5 Freeway.

The suspect, a male, Hispanic, was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey hat and blue jeans. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Baby Gomes was last seen wearing a dark blue onesie.

The local sheriff’s station proudly reported the safe recovery of Baby Gomes on its social media sites.

It was reported that deputies and detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were “happy” to report the baby was safe and unharmed.

According to the post, the investigation is still ongoing. There is no further information at this time.

Local deputies also thanked the public and media outlets who shared information about the Amber Alert in efforts to bring this baby boy home.

Jeffrey Michael Gomes, 42, identified as the baby’s father, was arrested Saturday afternoon, about 3:45 p.m., on suspicion of cruelty to a child likely to produce great bodily injury.

Gomes remains in custody at the Men’s Central Jail with bail set at $100,000.

He is scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court Tuesday.

