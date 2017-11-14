LYFE Kitchen closes Valencia restaurant, three others

By Signal Staff

Last update: Tuesday, November 14th, 2017

LYFE Kitchen has closed its restaurant in Valencia Town Center and three others, effective Monday. the outlet opened in 2014.

The fast casual restaurant featured healthy menu options and touted “balanced flavors from real, high-quality ingredients for the freshest possible meals” on its website. LYFE stands for “Love Your Food Everyday.”

Today, the site includes this notice: “Effective November 13th the LYFE Kitchen location in Valencia, California has permanently closed. We wish to thank everyone for their support of our Valencia location over the years. It was an honor to serve you. We especially want to thank our dedicated team members for their exceptional service and many contributions to our company.”

The company also closed stores in Playa Vista and Cupertino, and one in Tennessee. Its Palo Alto restaurant, its only remaining presence in California, is one of eight that remain open. There are one each in Las Vegas, Denver, Memphis, and Plano, Texas, and three in Chicago.

The Valencia restaurant’s 4,412 square feet included a full commercial kitchen, juice bar, sales counter, service kiosks, and restrooms.

Carlisle Corp., a leading franchisee of Wendy’s, bought a minority stake in LYFE in 2014. In September 2016, Carlisle bought a controlling interest in in LYFE and moved the chain’s headquarters from Palo Alto to Memphis.