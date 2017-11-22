Santa Clarita deputies investigating attempted kidnapping report in Valencia

By Perry Smith

Last update: 3 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating an attempted kidnapping report in Valencia, Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the southwest corner of McBean and Magic Mountain parkways, regarding a mother who was at the nearby the retail shopping center with a jogging stroller with two small children inside, at approximately 10:50 a.m., when a man attempted to steal the stroller, according to deputies.

The suspect grabbed at the stroller’s handle and tried to take the stroller with the kids in side.

There was a struggle with the carriage, but the victim was able to regain control of the stroller and ran from the suspect, according to Shirley Miller, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station PIO.

Station officials cited a description of the suspect as a white male, in his 60s, with blond hair, estimated to be about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, possible transient, in a green shirt, who fled toward the Santa Clara River wash. He was also heavily tattooed, although there was no description of the tattoos available at this time. There was no other suspect information immediately available.

If anyone has any information regarding the suspect they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.

The child and parent were reportedly unharmed.

Deputies are still on scene investigating the report as of 12:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.