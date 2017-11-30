Thief hits Stevenson Ranch cell phone store – 3rd theft in 3 months

By Jim Holt

Local sheriff’s deputies are looking a thief who ran into a cell phone store in Stevenson Ranch, grabbed at least one phone and darted out of the store.

The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Verizon store on The Old Road at McBean Parkway, marking the third time thieves have stolen from the store in the last three months.

“This was more like a snatch and grab type of event,” Lt. Doug Mohroff of The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Thursday.

New model cell phones continue to be the most coveted item for thieves in the SCV these past couple of months, according sheriff’s investigators.

The Verizon store on at the Valencia Marketplace complex on The Old Road near McBean Parkway was hit twice by thieves in September.

On Sept. 26, about 9 p.m., two masked men entered the Verizon store on The Old Road and stole more than 100 pieces of technology, more $85,000 worth of cell phone technology.

On Sept. 8, shortly after 1:50 p.m. two suspects described as two African-American men in their 20s entered the Verizon store at the Valencia Marketplace complex on The Old Road near McBean Parkway.

Wednesday’s “snatch and grab” theft came one day after local sheriff’s deputies arrested three suspected burglars arrested at Valencia cellphone store

A woman and two men were arrested Tuesday night after they allegedly used someone else’s identification to purchase cellphones from the cellphone store on the 26400 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal on Wednesday.

Recent phone thefts include:

Oct. 30 – two men entered the AT&T store on The Old Road at Pico Canyon Road, about 8:50 p.m. and stole at least three phones including the Samsung S8 Plus cell phone.

Oct. 25 – two men entered theVerizon store shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, on Soledad Canyon Road, at Sand Canyon Road, and stole at least four cell phones, a woman working at the store told The Signal.

Oct. 24 – thieves smashed the storefront window of a phone store on Newhall Avenue, stealing iPhone 8 phones.

Sept. 26 – About 9 p.m., two masked men entered the Verizon store on The Old Road and stole more than 100 pieces of technology, more $85,000 worth of cell phone technology.

Sept. 12 – The robbery happened about 9 p.m. when three men wearing ski masks entered the AT & T store on Bouquet Canyon Road at Newhall Ranch Road, demanding merchandise and money.

Sept. 8 – Shortly after 1:50 p.m. Friday two suspects described as two African-American men in their 20s entered the Verizon store at the Valencia Marketplace complex on The Old Road near McBean Parkway.

