Watchful neighbors thanked in burglary arrest

By Jim Holt

Last update: 20 mins ago

Local sheriff’s deputies who arrested a burglary suspect on Thanksgiving are today praising the vigilant work of SCV residents watching out for each other for making it happen.

“We know of one suspect who sure picked the wrong house to burglarize- little did he know that our residents are on top of it,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

James Campbell, 28, was arrested Nov. 23 on suspicion of burglary thanks in part to residents phoning to report the crime.

“A 28-year-old man tried to break into a house on (the 15900 block of) Live Oak Springs Canyon Road, Canyon Country, early on Thanksgiving morning,” Miller said.

“He probably thought no one was home and still being dark outside. He probably thought no one would see him. But the prepared homeowner, even though she wasn’t at the location, had a surveillance video system that detected motion.

“She received a notification that someone was at her doorstep, and then she remotely viewed a man trying to open her doorknob.” Miller said.

“She immediately called a neighbor, who just happened to be an off-duty deputy,” she said. “He went over to check things out and saw the suspect attempting to get into her garage. He was able to detain the suspect until deputies could arrive.

“Responding deputies arrested James Campbell, 28, of Canyon Country for attempted burglary, possession of heroin, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, and for being drunk in public.” Miller said.

Campbell was taken to the SCV Sheriff’s Station and booked.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt

  • Michael Moreno

    Its nice to see we live in a community where neighbors look out for each other. Law enforcement cant do it all on their own. As for the suspect, I wonder how many times he’s been in custody? I heard a disturbing story about how LA County’s policy is to immediately release criminals sentenced to 6 months or less in country jail. At what point do law abiding citizens put their foot down and demand that criminals do their time. Not sure what the story is here but it wouldn’t surprise me if this guy has gotten off easy.