Watchful neighbors thanked in burglary arrest

By Jim Holt

Last update: 20 mins ago

Local sheriff’s deputies who arrested a burglary suspect on Thanksgiving are today praising the vigilant work of SCV residents watching out for each other for making it happen.

“We know of one suspect who sure picked the wrong house to burglarize- little did he know that our residents are on top of it,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

James Campbell, 28, was arrested Nov. 23 on suspicion of burglary thanks in part to residents phoning to report the crime.

“A 28-year-old man tried to break into a house on (the 15900 block of) Live Oak Springs Canyon Road, Canyon Country, early on Thanksgiving morning,” Miller said.

“He probably thought no one was home and still being dark outside. He probably thought no one would see him. But the prepared homeowner, even though she wasn’t at the location, had a surveillance video system that detected motion.

“She received a notification that someone was at her doorstep, and then she remotely viewed a man trying to open her doorknob.” Miller said.

“She immediately called a neighbor, who just happened to be an off-duty deputy,” she said. “He went over to check things out and saw the suspect attempting to get into her garage. He was able to detain the suspect until deputies could arrive.

“Responding deputies arrested James Campbell, 28, of Canyon Country for attempted burglary, possession of heroin, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, and for being drunk in public.” Miller said.

Campbell was taken to the SCV Sheriff’s Station and booked.

