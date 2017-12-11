210 Freeway work could impact SCV commuters

By Perry Smith

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will implement daytime closures for on and off-ramps along I-210 (Foothill Freeway) this week.

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, the following on and off-ramps will be closed for pavement work Monday through Thursday:

Eastbound I-210 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Gould Avenue off-ramp 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: both Angeles Crest Highway on-ramps

Westbound I-210 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Arroyo Boulevard/Windsor Avenue on-ramp



Motorists traveling on Angeles Crest Highway can access eastbound I-210 at the Foothill on-ramp just past Georgian Road. Motorists needing access to Gould Avenue can exit at Foothill Boulevard.

For information on travel conditions, including closures, visit Caltrans Quickmap, quickmap.dot.ca.gov. You can also download the QuickMap app for free on Google Play or the App Store.

Motorists are also reminded to be “Work Zone Alert” and “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

ABOUT THE I-210 PAVEMENT REHABILITATION PROJECT

The work on I-210 is part of a $148.5 million pavement rehabilitation project for a 9.7 mile section from the La Crescenta-Montrose area of Los Angeles County to Pasadena.

The new surface will provide a smoother drive for motorists and reduce the need for maintenance and further closures.

In addition to repaving roads, crews are replacing concrete median barriers and guardrails, upgrading electrical and lighting to tunnels and restriping lanes.

The project started in Spring 2015, and is scheduled to be complete in Summer 2018.