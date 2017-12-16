Annual ‘Festividad’ celebration brings Christmas to hundreds

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: 1 min ago

Churchgoers and community members were invited to the Faith Community Church in Newhall on Saturday to celebrate Christmas together.

Made possible by donations, guests were given a free lunch and a frozen turkey to take home.

Children curiously approached the tables ridden with Christmas presents and were delighted to receive one for themselves.

A snow slide also gave kids something to smile about while their parents perused through the mountains of free clothing tables made up entirely of donations.

Mike Metcalf, Head Coordinator for the event, and his wife have been working on bringing the celebration to life since August and expect close to 1,000 guests to show up throughout the day.

“It’s just a great way our church can reach out to the local community, bless them, let them know we’re here and just celebrate Christmas with them,” said Metcalf.

“It’s pretty much intended for everyone,” said Pastor of the church, Steve Jackson.

“All of these are our neighbors, so this is a joy for us to spend a morning and afternoon with them.”