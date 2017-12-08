Bill would allow concealed carry permits across state lines

By Gina Ender

Last update: 7 hours ago

Richard Nagler, the owner of Adam's Armory, shows his concealed Springfield 1911 Pistol at his gun store in Stevenson Ranch on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Congressman Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, was one of 13 California representatives to cosponsor the bill, which will go to the Senate next week. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Bringing concealed weapons across state lines would be legal under a bill the House of Representatives passed Wednesday.

Under the legislation, states would recognize concealed carry permits from all other states, even if the states’ permitting standards differed.

Congressman Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, was one of 13 California representatives to cosponsor the bill, which will go to the Senate next week.

“I have long been an advocate for protecting Americans’ Second Amendment rights to defend themselves and their families,” Knight said in a statement to The Signal. “At the same time, I was a police officer for 18 years and I fully understand the need to increase measures to keep weapons out of the hands of criminals.”

This bill accomplishes both goals, Knight said, and believes the bill does not loosen federal laws prohibiting felons and violent criminals from owning a firearm. Also, the bill increases National Instant Criminal Background Check System precautions, the congressman cited.

“The provisions in this bill would ensure that Americans who are legally allowed to carry a handgun in their home state are not unduly arrested or prosecuted when simply exercising this right when traveling to other states who also allow handgun carrying,” Knight said.

If all states had permitting processes as strict as California’s, there should be no concern, according to Rich Nagler, formerly with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and current owner of Adam’s Armory in Stevenson Ranch.

As a rule of thumb, Nagler does believe people ought to have the right to carry concealed weapons and does not think carrying them leads to any more shootings. Often times, he said it helps civilians protect themselves when law enforcement officials are not around.

While California requires those with a concealed carry permit to go through two days of training, not all other states take such precaution, he cited. Though, he’d be in favor of the bill if it could ensure uniformity across all states.
“If someone has gone through the training, I’m not objected to it at all,” Nagler said. “If all the states had the same requirements as California, I’d be wholeheartedly for it.”

Though, permit tests are not always sufficient to verify if someone is fit to carry a weapon, according to Stephen Daniels, host of the Talk of Santa Clarita podcast.

“Anyone can pass a test, but you can’t really monitor intent,” Daniels said.

Daniels said concealed weapons make him feel less safe because there is no way to tell who has one or why.

“They have the right to carry a weapon, but I have my right to peace of mind,” he said.

While the bill creates an even playing field for concealed carrying, Daniels emphasized the need to put guns in context, whether that be the context of each state or time period. While he holds anti-gun beliefs now, Daniels grew up pro-gun in Kentucky.

“Thinking what applies for some place in Montana will apply in Los Angeles County or Santa Clarita just isn’t realistic,” Daniels said. “I believe we should repeal the Second Amendment. It’s a dated amendment based on the time the Constitution was written. Times have changed and society has evolved.”

Click here to post a comment

Bill would allow concealed carry permits across state lines

7 hours ago
6 Comments
Gina Ender
Richard Nagler, the owner of Adam's Armory, shows his concealed Springfield 1911 Pistol at his gun store in Stevenson Ranch on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Congressman Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, was one of 13 California representatives to cosponsor the bill, which will go to the Senate next week. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Bringing concealed weapons across state lines would be legal under a bill the House of Representatives passed Wednesday.

Under the legislation, states would recognize concealed carry permits from all other states, even if the states’ permitting standards differed.

Congressman Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, was one of 13 California representatives to cosponsor the bill, which will go to the Senate next week.

“I have long been an advocate for protecting Americans’ Second Amendment rights to defend themselves and their families,” Knight said in a statement to The Signal. “At the same time, I was a police officer for 18 years and I fully understand the need to increase measures to keep weapons out of the hands of criminals.”

This bill accomplishes both goals, Knight said, and believes the bill does not loosen federal laws prohibiting felons and violent criminals from owning a firearm. Also, the bill increases National Instant Criminal Background Check System precautions, the congressman cited.

“The provisions in this bill would ensure that Americans who are legally allowed to carry a handgun in their home state are not unduly arrested or prosecuted when simply exercising this right when traveling to other states who also allow handgun carrying,” Knight said.

If all states had permitting processes as strict as California’s, there should be no concern, according to Rich Nagler, formerly with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and current owner of Adam’s Armory in Stevenson Ranch.

As a rule of thumb, Nagler does believe people ought to have the right to carry concealed weapons and does not think carrying them leads to any more shootings. Often times, he said it helps civilians protect themselves when law enforcement officials are not around.

While California requires those with a concealed carry permit to go through two days of training, not all other states take such precaution, he cited. Though, he’d be in favor of the bill if it could ensure uniformity across all states.
“If someone has gone through the training, I’m not objected to it at all,” Nagler said. “If all the states had the same requirements as California, I’d be wholeheartedly for it.”

Though, permit tests are not always sufficient to verify if someone is fit to carry a weapon, according to Stephen Daniels, host of the Talk of Santa Clarita podcast.

“Anyone can pass a test, but you can’t really monitor intent,” Daniels said.

Daniels said concealed weapons make him feel less safe because there is no way to tell who has one or why.

“They have the right to carry a weapon, but I have my right to peace of mind,” he said.

While the bill creates an even playing field for concealed carrying, Daniels emphasized the need to put guns in context, whether that be the context of each state or time period. While he holds anti-gun beliefs now, Daniels grew up pro-gun in Kentucky.

“Thinking what applies for some place in Montana will apply in Los Angeles County or Santa Clarita just isn’t realistic,” Daniels said. “I believe we should repeal the Second Amendment. It’s a dated amendment based on the time the Constitution was written. Times have changed and society has evolved.”

About the author

View All Posts
Gina Ender

Gina Ender

Gina Ender is a journalist covering city government and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in February 2017. You can contact Gina Ender at gender@signalscv.com, 661-287-5525 or follow her on Twitter at @ginaender.

  • Anthony Breznican

    Among those who think the bill Knight co-sponsored will endanger the community, including cop lives, is LAPD chief Charlie Beck.

    Here’s what Beck had to say about this insanely dangerous bill:

    LAPD Chief Slams Nationwide Concealed Carry Legislation

    Beck is joined in his horror at this bill by NYPD commissioner James O’Neill:

    NYPD top cop and prosecutors urge Congress to shoot down concealed carry reciprocity bill

    Knight is making not just our community, but the nation as a whole less safe.

    • Brian Richards

      Sucks to be you. This is what happens when your political party becomes irrelevant.

      • Anthony Breznican

        I think what you mean is …

        … Sucks to be a cop on patrol, facing a wave of out-of-state firearms.

        … Sucks to be an abused wife whose spouse can skirt the law and pack heat.

        I’m going to let the words of LAPD Chief Charlie Beck speak against this unworthy, taunting comment. Readers can decide for themselves who takes this issue seriously:

        “In addition to jeopardizing public safety, concealed carry reciprocity would endanger the lives of law enforcement.

        The mere presence of more concealed weapons on California streets would make police work here much more hazardous. What’s more, if LAPD officers stopped someone with a loaded, concealed handgun, that person could claim to live in a state where permits weren’t necessary, and the officers would be unable to confirm whether it was true.

        Indeed, law enforcement leaders have warned that concealed carry reciprocity could turn otherwise routine encounters with non-residents into dangerous ones.

        Given our intensifying focus on the potential for homegrown terrorism, the last thing we need is to make it easier to carry concealed, loaded firearms across state lines.”

      • Anthony Breznican

        I think what you mean is …

        … Sucks to be a cop on patrol, facing a wave of out-of-state firearms.

        … Sucks to be an abused wife whose spouse can skirt the law and pack heat.

        I’m going to let the words of LAPD Chief Charlie Beck speak against this unworthy, taunting comment. Readers can decide for themselves who takes this issue seriously:

        LAPD Chief Slams Nationwide Concealed Carry Legislation

        “In addition to jeopardizing public safety, concealed carry reciprocity would endanger the lives of law enforcement.

        The mere presence of more concealed weapons on California streets would make police work here much more hazardous. What’s more, if LAPD officers stopped someone with a loaded, concealed handgun, that person could claim to live in a state where permits weren’t necessary, and the officers would be unable to confirm whether it was true.

        Indeed, law enforcement leaders have warned that concealed carry reciprocity could turn otherwise routine encounters with non-residents into dangerous ones.

        Given our intensifying focus on the potential for homegrown terrorism, the last thing we need is to make it easier to carry concealed, loaded firearms across state lines.”

  • Brian Baker

    This bill is an excellent start. Reciprocity for CCW permits is no different from reciprocity for drivers licenses. Any drivers license issued in any state is recognized in every other state. Carry licenses should be the same.

    Kudos to Knight for sponsoring it!

  • Dirk McGivens

    I think its a great idea this will keep CRIMINALS from targeting people and making them think twice, This has NOTHING TO DO WITH COPS being in danger plus they ALREADY HAVE GUNS.
    Props to FINALLY getting with the program