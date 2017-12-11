Caltrans to start new lane pattern in construction area on southbound 5

By Christina Cox

Starting Monday evening, Caltrans will create new temporary lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 5 as part of the Caltrans I-5 Roadway Rehabilitation Project.

The new lane pattern will occur on a segment on the southbound 5 between Calgrove Boulevard and State Route 14, the Antelope Valley Freeway.

The traffic pattern will provide four southbound lanes, with two lanes on each side of a work area in the center of the southbound side of I-5, according to Caltrans.

The work area will be protected by concrete barriers commonly known as K-rails. The split lanes will run for less than a mile.

At the split lanes, the California Highway Patrol will enforce a 50 mph speed limit. A 55 mph speed limit is in effect in other areas of the pavement project.

These changes are expected to begin at approximately 10 p.m. Monday and are scheduled to be completed by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers are encouraged to allow for extra time when commuting along this route.

About the Project

The $171 million Caltrans I-5 Roadway Rehabilitation Project is currently underway in and near the city of Santa Clarita.

Through this project, Caltrans is removing broken concrete slabs and constructing new concrete pavement on nearly 16 miles of I-5 between Route 14 and Lake Hughes Road.

Most of the work is done at night, causing some lane closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The two-year project is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2019.