Cockroach infestation triggers shutdown of McDonald’s in Castaic

By Perry Smith

Last update: 1 min ago

County public health officials have shut down a McDonald’s restaurant Castaic, citing an infestation of cockroaches.

On Tuesday, an inspector with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, after inspecting the fast food restaurant on Lake Hughes Road at Castaic Road, posted a “Notice of Closure” on its front door.

Health inspectors closed the restaurant for having allegedly violated section 114259.1 of the California Health & Safety Code, which addresses issues of infestation, according to the notice posted at the restaurant for public display.

The Notice of Closure describes the alleged violation as: vermin infestation (cockroaches).

When The Signal checked with public health officials about the decision, a department spokesman who identified himself as Bernard shared an official notice he received from the county’s “Environmental Health” department: “The McDonald’s Restaurant at 27701 Lake Hughes Rd, Castaic was closed on 12-12-17 due to a cockroach infestation.”

An email requesting a comment from McDonald’s Corporation based in Oak Brook, Illinois, was not answered.

Section 114259.1 of the California Health & Safety reads simply: The premises of each food facility shall be kept free of vermin.