Detectives looking for people who might have been approached over sale of children

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

Detectives are looking for people who may have been approached by a Lancaster couple allegedly offering to give away their children or to sell them for money or drugs.

Detectives with the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station issued a Special Bulletin on Tuesday, seeking the public’s help in finding “additional witnesses.”

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in turn, posted the bulletin on its social media site.

Sarah Elise Nilson, 32, and Vincent Paul Calogero, 38, were arrested about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the city of Lancaster on felony child endangerment and neglect charges.

Detectives allege the couple had “been attempting to give and/ or sell their children in exchange for money or drugs.”

The bulletin reads: “If you recognize the suspects and you witnessed them abusing their children or the suspects approached you to ‘give away their children’ or sell them for drugs or money, detectives need to know.”

Nilson was transferred to the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood where she remains in custody.

Calogero was taken to the Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles.

Bail for each suspect has been set at $20,000.

Nilson and Calogero were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lancaster’s Sheriff Station at (661) 948-8466 or Detective Gore at (661) 940-3855.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).