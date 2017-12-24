Detectives use social media to identify and arrest alleged burglars

By Christian Monterrosa

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department has arrested multiple suspects after asking the public’s help to identify a wanted man, according to a Facebook post.

On Dec. 6, SCV Sheriff’s took to social media to ask for help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a package from a doorstep on the 25900 block of Palomita Drive in Valencia just a few days prior.

Using an image captured by a camera at the resident’s porch, officials investigating the crime were able to identify the vehicle and driver in the photo.

“Within hours of the post being made, tips started rolling in,” said the Facebook post. “Because of tips received from the public, our detective was able to ID the vehicle and driver.”

After identifying the suspects, detectives discovered that the suspects were involved in two additional crimes and served a search warrant for a residence in Tujunga.

It was there that officials recovered “numerous stolen items” including items from burglaries that took place in the San Fernando Valley and two Kohl’s department stores.

Three suspects were arrested at the Tujunga residence including two females with outstanding warrants, and one male who is suspected to be the driver of the blue car in the original wanted photo.

On Dec. 21, the suspected package thief was arraigned on seven felony counts “related to several thefts and narcotics possession charges.”

He remains in custody with bail set at $70,000.

The SCV Sheriff’s Department is still seeking information about the man in the photo and ask anyone with information to call the detective in charge of the investigation at 661-255-1121 or LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477