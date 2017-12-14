Evacuation orders issued for Fillmore area due to Thomas Fire

Mandatory for the following area: Hall Road to the west, Sespe Creek to the east, the Los Padres National Forest boundary to the north, and the Fillmore City limits to the south.

Voluntary for the following area: Goodenough Road

Instructions:

Residents in the mandatory evacuation area should leave immediately. Residents in the voluntary evacuation area should be prepared to leave on a moment’s notice should a mandatory evacuation become necessary.

The following information was provided to The Signal by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.