Evacuation orders issued for Fillmore area due to Thomas Fire
By Perry Smith
Last update:11 mins ago
Ventura County Sheriff issues Evacuation Orders for Fillmore area: #ThomasFire
On Thursday, December 14, 2017, at 9:52 AM, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders in Fillmore due to #ThomasFire.
Evacuation notices for the following areas:
Mandatory for the following area: Hall Road to the west, Sespe Creek to the east, the Los Padres National Forest boundary to the north, and the Fillmore City limits to the south.
Voluntary for the following area: Goodenough Road
Instructions:
Residents in the mandatory evacuation area should leave immediately. Residents in the voluntary evacuation area should be prepared to leave on a moment’s notice should a mandatory evacuation become necessary.
The following information was provided to The Signal by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
