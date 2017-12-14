Filming this week in Santa Clarita, Dec. 11-17

Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These productions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of –Dec. 11-17, 2017:
Feature
Break In
Healing Hands
Television
“Goliath”
“LA to Vegas”
“NCIS”
“NCIS: LA”
“Reverie”
“Seal Team”
“S.W.A.T.”
“Timeless”
Reality Television
“Fear Factor”
“My Cat From Hell”
Commercial
Donut Shop
Honda ATV
Principal Financial
Music video
Franz Ferdinand
Student film
Fishnet
For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.
