Filming this week in Santa Clarita, Dec. 11-17

By Signal Staff

Last update: 4 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These product­ions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of –Dec. 11-17, 2017:

Feature

Break In

Healing Hands

Television

“Goliath”

“LA to Vegas”

“NCIS”

“NCIS: LA”

“Reverie”

“Seal Team”

“S.W.A.T.”

“Timeless”

Reality Television

“Fear Factor”

“My Cat From Hell”

Commercial

Donut Shop

Honda ATV

Principal Financial

Music video

Franz Ferdinand

Student film

Fishnet

For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.