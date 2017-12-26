Hart boys basketball in the mood to share in win over Grant

By Ryan Posner

Last update: 6 hours ago

After watching a pair of blowouts prior to taking the floor in its Hart Holiday Classic opener Tuesday, Hart provided one of its own to finish out the night.

The Indians moved the ball around with ease, beating Grant 74-49 and putting up their second highest point total of the year through nine games.

“We shared,” said Hart coach Tom Kelley. “We had multiple guys score in double digits and that’s because of the way we passed. We’re not a one-man show, so we like to see that.”

Caleb Waldeck, Luca Robinson and Tre Harill all scored in double figures. Waldeck led the way with 18 points, with Robinson adding 15 points and Harrill 14 points.

Hart (6-3) opened the game on a 13-0 run, coming mostly from a barrage of 3-pointers from Cory Sveiven, Luca Robinson and Harry Speight. Harrill assisted on two of the 3s.

“I’ve always been told the team goes as I go,” Harrill said. “So as long as I’m aggressive, I know my teammates are going to follow.”

Grant made it a 10-point game at the end of the first quarter. But the Indians opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run and went into the half with a 42-24 advantage. They led 61-37 heading into the final quarter.

“We just went hard on defense and everyone did their part,” said Cory Sveiven, who had eight points. “We’re not selfish and everyone likes to shoot it, so that helps.”

Carson Weiss had nine points and Speights finished the night with six points. Antonio Tidwell and Erik Panosian led Grant with 14 points apiece.

The Indians were still without last year’s co-Foothill League Player of the Year, Whitten Dominguez, who continues to battle a shoulder injury. Kelly said there is no timetable for Dominguez’s return and that he’s not looking to rush back the Biola signee.

Hart hosts Burbank at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday as it continues its Hart Holiday Classic pool-play schedule. Two more wins would potentially set the Indians up with a matchup against Sierra Canyon, ranked No. 3 in CIF-Southern Section Division 1.