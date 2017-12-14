Hart Governing Board elects new president, clerk

By Christina Cox

Last update: 4 hours ago

The William S. Hart Union High School District elected Steven Sturgeon its new president and Bob Jensen as its new clerk during its annual organizational meeting Wednesday.

This marks the fourth time Sturgeon, first elected to the board in 1999, will serve as president of the Hart District Governing Board. He also served as clerk last year and the years before he was named president.

“I’m looking forward to the year,” Sturgeon said. “This year will be major forward movement in terms of the construction of Castaic High School and the completion of some of our modernization projects so facilities well continue to be an issue on the forefront.”

With these facilities improvements, Sturgeon noted that he is looking forward to working with Collyn Nielsen, who was recently named Chief Administrative Officer of the district.

“Overall the district staff and administration has gone through some changes and from my viewpoint or observation point is fine-tuned and doing really good jobs,” Sturgeon said.

In the upcoming year, board is also expected to evaluate the California teacher shortage and its impact on schools in the Hart District.

“That’s going to be the focus of the board and the union over the next 12 months or two to three years to ensure we get qualified teachers for our schools,” he said. “We’ve been really successful doing that during my past 18 years on the board.”

Sturgeon said he also is looking forward to working with district staff on managing the district’s estate budget and new budgetary guidelines during the upcoming years.

“We’re looking forward to what challenges that’s going to bring us for the next three years,” he said.

In addition to his position on the Governing Board, Sturgeon is president of the Confidential Data Destruction Company, which he founded in 2005.

He also serves as a delegate on the California School Board Association where he is active “in terms of helping to set and review policies for districts across the state and to monitor legislative and legal issues that are confronting districts as a whole,” according to Sturgeon.

Sturgeon is also active in volunteer organizations by supporting the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center and the Child and Family Center’s Taste of the Town event.

Bob Jensen

Jensen was first elected to the Hart District Governing Board in 2009 after serving on the Newhall School District Governing Board for four years.

In addition to his position on the board, Jensen works as a partner and certified public accountant at KKAJ, LLP. His areas of expertise at the firm include accounting and auditing services, tax consulting and compliance, estate planning and taxation and not-for-profit work.

He is also a member of the City of Burbank Treasurer’s Oversight Review Committee, the Burbank Noon Kiwanis Club, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants.

