Hart quarterback decommits from Cal

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hart quarterback JT Shrout announced that he has decommitted from Cal on Tuesday night via Twitter.

“After much thought and prayer I have decided to de-commit from from Cal,” Shrout tweeted. “I would like to thank Coach Wilcox and his staff for giving me this opportunity, but I feel this is the best thing for me to do. I will still be signing tomorrow during the early signing period. Thank you.”

The announcement comes four days after the senior signal-caller sent out a tweet that only said, “Knoxville, TN.”

Shrout completed 211 of 414 passes for 3,064 yards and 27 touchdowns with 25 interceptions.

He’s the second player in two weeks to decommit¬†from an NCAA Division 1 school in the past two weeks. Golden Valley’s DeGabriel Floyd decommitted from USC on Dec. 13.