Hart quarterback decommits from Cal

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

Hart quarterback JT Shrout announced that he has decommitted from Cal on Tuesday night via Twitter.

“After much thought and prayer I have decided to de-commit from from Cal,” Shrout tweeted. “I would like to thank Coach Wilcox and his staff for giving me this opportunity, but I feel this is the best thing for me to do. I will still be signing tomorrow during the early signing period. Thank you.”

The announcement comes four days after the senior signal-caller sent out a tweet that only said, “Knoxville, TN.”

Shrout completed 211 of 414 passes for 3,064 yards and 27 touchdowns with 25 interceptions.

He’s the second player in two weeks to decommit from an NCAA Division 1 school in the past two weeks. Golden Valley’s DeGabriel Floyd decommitted from USC on Dec. 13.