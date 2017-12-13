Golden Valley’s DeGabriel Floyd decommits from USC

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 3 mins ago

Golden Valley’s DeGabriel Floyd announced he is decommitting from USC via Twitter on Wednesday night.

“A lot of the different changes in college football is kind of what led me to make this decision,” DeGabriel told The Signal on Wednesday.

“I don’t know the stability in college coaches and what programs are going to have what coaches for a certain amount of time, and I felt like I had to open up and see what else I liked and other things I’m comfortable with.”

USC recently parted ways with quarterback coach Tyson Helton.

Floyd said that he’s willing to go anywhere for the next stage of his football career – and he’s still keeping USC in mind.

“Just being in a comfortable position,” said Floyd of what he’s looking for in a school. “I want my mom to like the coaches. I want them to actually feel like family and I want it to feel like family on campus.”

According to 247sports.com, Floyd is the No. 3 outside linebacker in the nation. In his junior campaign with the Grizzlies, he notched 73 total tackles, with five tackles for a loss and tacked on two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

On offense, Floyd rushed for 405 yards and eight touchdowns as well as caught 34 passes for 566 yards and four touchdowns.

Additionally, he took direct snaps out of the wildcat formation and completed three of nine passes for 146 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.