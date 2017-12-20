Hart’s Shrout chooses Tennessee

By Haley Sawyer

The day after announcing his decommitment from Cal, Hart quarterback JT Shrout signed with the University of Tennessee on Wednesday morning.

“It’s a relief,” said Shrout told The Signal. “You’ve been through a crazy process for about a year and a half now and its all kind of over and you just moving on to the next phase of your life.”

Officially committed to and signed with The University of Tennessee! #GoVols #VFL pic.twitter.com/LsqtF1g4xR — JT Shrout (@JT_Shrout16) December 20, 2017

The senior originally committed to Cal over the summer, then visited Tennessee on Dec. 16 with the goal of seeing what the new coaching staff, including new head coach Jeremy Pruitt, had to offer.

“Just going out there and seeing Tennessee and the staff … I had a gut feeling that’s where I was supposed to be at,” he said.

“I want to turn the program around and start winning games.”

The Vols went 4-8 last season.

In his final campaign with the Indians, the signal-caller completed 211 of 414 passes for 3,064 yards and 27 touchdowns with 25 interceptions.

Shrout said that he will major in business and is set to arrive at Rocky Top on June 1 for summer camp.