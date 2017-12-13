Holiday Lights: 23717 Adamsboro Drive

By Signal Staff

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Location: 23717 Adamsboro Drive, Newhall

Description: Combining traditional LED lights and our new pixels, your family will enjoy the classic “Let it Go” from Frozen as well as traditional holiday songs including our new medley of oldies. Be sure to tune your FM radio to 107.7 as you drive down the street.

Vote for your favorite home here: http://signalscv.com/holidaylights