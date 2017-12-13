Holiday Lights: 28871 Phantom Trail

By Signal Staff

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Location: 28871 Phantom Trail, Saugus

Description: This is the first time we have entered a contest. We love to share our Christmas spirit with everyone! Please enjoy the show. Music is on 98.1 FM.

Vote for your favorite home here: http://signalscv.com/holidaylights