Holiday Lights: Vista Ridge Drive

By Signal Staff

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Location: Vista Ridge Drive

Description: Planes, Trains, and Joy to the World. A fun display with rotating lighted Christmas Tree, spinning planes, train with waving penguins, giant sized wooded ornaments, manger scene, marching soldiers, and lots of lights.

Vote for your favorite home here: http://signalscv.com/holidaylights