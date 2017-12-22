Koji Ct. house wins Holiday Lights Contest

By Signal Staff

Congratulations to the residents of Koji Ct., this year’s winners of The Signal’s Holiday Lights Contest.

The elaborately decorated home received 65,627 votes in the online contest which was judged by readers. Those entering the contest submitted photos of their holiday displays. Judging took place from Dec.13-20.

Second place goes to 17601 Gladesworth Lane which received 59,785 votes.

Thanks to all who entered and happy holidays.