LA County Office of the Assessor compiles list of FAQ’s about property tax changes

By News Release

Last update: 6 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – County of Los Angeles Assessor Jeffrey Prang and Tax Collector Joseph Kelly continue to receive inquiries about the deductibility of local taxes and pre-payment of property taxes before Jan. 1, 2018. The offices have compiled a list of frequently asked questions to assist taxpayers. To access, click here

The Tax Collector has also announced extended hours for the Property Tax Call Center . Taxpayers requiring assistance over New Year’s weekend may speak with a Tax Collector representative on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM Pacific Time. The Call Center can be reached at 213/974-2111 or toll-free at 888-807-2111.

Three points to consider when deciding whether to pre-pay property taxes:

· Any unpaid portion of the 2017-2018 Annual Secured Property Tax Bill may be paid at this time. However, payment is not required until the due date noted on the Bill.

· Whether a property owner should pay these taxes before the due date is based on personal circumstances, including their ability to pay. Please consult an income tax professional, an income tax preparer, or the Internal Revenue Service .

· If a taxpayer decides to pre-pay any unpaid portion of the 2017-2018 Annual Secured Property Tax Bill, we recommend payment be made online at lacountypropertytax.com (select “Pay Online” under the “Payment Options” menu).