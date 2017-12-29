Local roundup: Canyon girls basketball heading to tournament final

By Signal Staff

Last update: 7 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Canyon girls soccer defeated Granada Hills, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the Hart Tournament at College of the Canyons on Friday afternoon.

Marisa Rodriguez, Cynthia Valdez and Jacqueline Morrison scored for the Cowboys, who went on to play Saugus in the tournament semifinals.

Hart 3, Simi Valley 0

Hart 3, Thousand Oaks 0

Saugus 2, Liberty 0

Kathleen Vopei and Breeanna San Lucas provided Saugus’ goals in the Hart Tournament win.

Boys basketball

El Cerritos 68, SCCS 53

Santa Clarita Christian lost to El Cerritos in the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic on Friday. Kaleb Lowery scored a team-high 11 points. Justin Collins and Jordan Starr each added 10 points.

Ventura 77, West Ranch 71

Austin Galuppo had a team-high 24 points and eight rebounds in West Ranch’s (8-4) loss in the Ventura Tournament semifinals. Andrew Austin had 15 points and five assists .

Girls basketball

Canyon 49, Fairmont Prep 41

Rachel Bowers had 16 points and 11 rebounds in Canyon’s (11-2) semifinal victory at the West Coast Holiday Festival at Burroughs. Talia Taufaasau had 13 points and five assists and Gabby Sanchez had 10 points. Canyon plays Los Alamitos at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the tournament final.

West Ranch 56, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) 49

Boys soccer

Royal 4, Valencia 3

Hart 5, Pioneer 1

Millikan 2, Saugus 0

Canyon 3, Verbum Dei 1

Men’s basketball

The Master’s University 105, University of Antelope Valley 86

Tim Soares dropped a career-high 33 points while hitting 10 of 12 attempts from the field in the TMU (13-1) win. Soares also grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.

Ohlone 88, College of the Canyons 81

Michael Kalu led COC (6-10) with 24 points.

Women’s basketball

COC 78, Saddleback 58

Saugus alum Maryrose Elias had a team-leading 22 points for Canyons (10-9) while Hart alum Kalana Inemer added 21 points and a team-high 14 rebounds.