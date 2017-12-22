Local roundup: Pair of SCV girls hoops teams win tournament titles

Prep girls basketball
Canyon 53, Corona Centennial 40
Canyon (7-2) secured the Nike Tournament of Champions title with the win in Phoenix, Ariz.
Your Nike TOC Champions! 💚🏀 pic.twitter.com/x06SpD99Hf
— Canyon Basketball (@CanyonGBB) December 23, 2017
Saugus 65, Hamilton 48
The Centurions (12-1) captured the Marquez Holiday Tournament title with the win. Libbie McMahan had a team-high 18 points and 12 rebounds while Monique Febles had 15 points.
Tournament Champions! 65-48 pic.twitter.com/lXjOkr3auL
— SaugusGirlsHoops (@centsgirlsbball) December 23, 2017
Ventura 52, Valencia 44 (from Dec. 21)
Prep boys soccer
Serrano 1, Golden Valley 0
