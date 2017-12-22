Local roundup: Pair of SCV girls hoops teams win tournament titles

By Signal Staff

Prep girls basketball

Canyon 53, Corona Centennial 40

Canyon (7-2) secured the Nike Tournament of Champions title with the win in Phoenix, Ariz.

Your Nike TOC Champions! 💚🏀 pic.twitter.com/x06SpD99Hf — Canyon Basketball (@CanyonGBB) December 23, 2017

Saugus 65, Hamilton 48

The Centurions (12-1) captured the Marquez Holiday Tournament title with the win. Libbie McMahan had a team-high 18 points and 12 rebounds while Monique Febles had 15 points.

Ventura 52, Valencia 44 (from Dec. 21)

Prep boys soccer

Serrano 1, Golden Valley 0