Local roundup: SCV hoops teams pick up wins in tournament play

By Signal Staff

Last update: 43 mins ago

Prep boys basketball

West Ranch 57, BC Christian 53

Austin Galuppo led the Wildcats (5-3) with 28 points in the Mission Prep Classic victory.

Hart 72, Oxnard 59

Tre Harrill had 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the preleague win for the Indians (5-3).

Valencia 82, Grant 45

Zach Hawkins and Josh Assiff led the Vikings (4-4) with 15 points. C.J. Finley added 14 points.

Saugus 78, Chatsworth 58

Palmdale Aerospace Academy 62, Trinity Classical Academy 46

Prep girls basketball

Trinity 61, Palmdale Aerospace Academy 13

Heidi Schaeffer had 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in the Knights’ (4-2, 1-0) Heritage League opener.

Canyon 55, Desert Mountain (Ariz.) 47

Prep boys soccer

Saugus 3, Westlake 2

Elijah Sikich Jason Hindigan and Frank Ornelas scored for the Centurions (4-1-2), with Anthony Landeros, Sebastian Weuste and Aidan Sutherland picking up assists.

Men’s college basketball

No. 5 The Master’s University 108, Montana Western 95

Darryl McDowell-White led the Mustangs (12-1) with 23 points.

Women’s college basketball

Palomar 73, College of the Canyons 57

Hart alum Kalana Inemer chipped in nine points and 10 rebounds for Canyons (5-8).