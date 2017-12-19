Local roundup: SCV hoops teams pick up wins in tournament play
By Signal Staff
Prep boys basketball
West Ranch 57, BC Christian 53
Austin Galuppo led the Wildcats (5-3) with 28 points in the Mission Prep Classic victory.
Hart 72, Oxnard 59
Tre Harrill had 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the preleague win for the Indians (5-3).
Valencia 82, Grant 45
Zach Hawkins and Josh Assiff led the Vikings (4-4) with 15 points. C.J. Finley added 14 points.
Saugus 78, Chatsworth 58
Palmdale Aerospace Academy 62, Trinity Classical Academy 46
Prep girls basketball
Trinity 61, Palmdale Aerospace Academy 13
Heidi Schaeffer had 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in the Knights’ (4-2, 1-0) Heritage League opener.
Canyon 55, Desert Mountain (Ariz.) 47
Prep boys soccer
Saugus 3, Westlake 2
Elijah Sikich Jason Hindigan and Frank Ornelas scored for the Centurions (4-1-2), with Anthony Landeros, Sebastian Weuste and Aidan Sutherland picking up assists.
Men’s college basketball
No. 5 The Master’s University 108, Montana Western 95
Darryl McDowell-White led the Mustangs (12-1) with 23 points.
Women’s college basketball
Palomar 73, College of the Canyons 57
Hart alum Kalana Inemer chipped in nine points and 10 rebounds for Canyons (5-8).
