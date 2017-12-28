Magic Mountain, part-time employees avoid a strike

By Andrew Clark

Last update: 1 min ago

Six Flags Magic Mountain and many of its part-time and seasonal employees averted a strike late Wednesday with a new three-year contract.

The previous contract, which would have expired at the end of this month, covered 170 employees who work as painters, mechanics and stage and maintenance crews.

“Six Flags Magic Mountain is thrilled to announce the union employees have voted to accept the new mutually agreed upon contract,” the theme park’s communications manager Sue Carpenter said. “We are looking forward to maintaining our high guest service standards and our 365 days of park operation.”

Terms of the new agreement were not disclosed.

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Directing Business Representative Sal Vasquez, who represented the workers during negotiations, did not return phone calls and emails seeking comment.

Full-time employees already had a full benefits package, including health care and paid time off for bereavement and jury duty, regardless of whether they worked in a union. Union representatives previously said those benefits were what part-time and seasonal employees mainly sought.

Six Flags officials said Thursday that seasonal employees are eligible for some benefits depending on the number of hours they work.

Union members previously voted to strike and said they felt Six Flags was dismissing their call for benefits, but Six Flags officials said they had a positive relationship with the union and they aimed to reconcile any differences with the union.

Six Flags officials also said they intended to avoid a work stoppage and have no interruptions in the operations of the theme park.