Man detained over gun call at store
By Jim Holt
Last update: 1 min ago
Local sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of a man armed with a gun at the Walmart in Valencia took a man into custody Tuesday.
Shortly after 2 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received reports of a man seen with a gun at the store on Kelly Johnson Parkway.
“A man was detained,” Sgt. Chris Maurizi Sergeant told The Signal at 2:30 p.m., confirming deputies had been dispatched to the store’s parking lot for reports of a man with a gun.
jholt@signalscv.com
661-287-5527
on Twitter @jamesarthurholt
