Man detained over gun call at store

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

Local sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of a man armed with a gun at the Walmart in Valencia took a man into custody Tuesday.

Shortly after 2 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received reports of a man seen with a gun at the store on Kelly Johnson Parkway.

“A man was detained,” Sgt. Chris Maurizi Sergeant told The Signal at 2:30 p.m., confirming deputies had been dispatched to the store’s parking lot for reports of a man with a gun.

